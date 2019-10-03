Blossoms announce details of new album, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’

The Stockport indie outfit's highly anticipated third album is coming next year

Blossoms have today announced details of their upcoming third studio album, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ – and it will be released early next year.

The Stockport five-piece indie outfit will release their next album on January 31 2020, the follow up to 2018’s ‘Cool Like You.’

Produced by long-term collaborators James Skelly and Rich Turvey at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool, the band have spoken about the inspiration behind the new album.

Blossoms said: “The album is a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.”

They continued: “It’s inspired by a summer spent listening to ‘Stop Making Sense’, ‘The Joshua Tree’ and ‘Screamadelica’. The track listing for the new album can be seen below.

Tracklist for ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’:

1. If You Think This Is Real Life

2. Your Girlfriend

3. The Keeper

4. My Swimming Brain

5. Sunday Was A Friend Of Mine

6. Oh No (I Think I’m In Love)

7. Romance, Eh?

8. My Vacant Days

9. Falling For Someone

10. Like Gravity

The band have also announced an extensive UK tour for March 2020, which includes a date at Manchester Arena, as well as three nights at London’s Kentish Town Forum. Tickets for the tour will go on sale at 9am on Friday October 11.

Blossoms March 2020 Tour Dates:

7 – The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 – Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 – Bath Forum, Bath

14 – The Great Hall, Exeter

15 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 – The O2 Forum, London

18 – The O2 Forum, London

19 – The O2 Forum, London

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 – O2 Academy, Leeds

25 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

After signalling their upcoming album with lead track ‘Your Girlfriend’ in June, frontman Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan spoke to NME about what to expect from the project. Citing influences such as Talking Heads and Primal Scream, the group revealed that the album will have “more of a groove” than previous efforts.

“I don’t want to sound like a prick but it sounds more mature, d’you know what I mean? It sounds like a third album,” Donovan told NME. “Like we found a sound that we were really into and went with that vibe.”

Blossoms recently performed at Goose Island Presents Hop Party and brewed their own beer, SK-Brew, for the event. The show followed their main stage appearances at this summer’s Reading & Leeds festivals.

During their set in Reading, Blossoms covered David Bowie‘s ‘Let’s Dance’. Their rendition of the ’80s classic was first performed at their Stockport County FC stadium show in June.