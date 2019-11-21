Blossoms announce their lovestruck return with swooning new single ‘The Keeper’

The second taste of new LP 'Foolish Loving Spaces'

Blossoms have shared their lovestruck new single ‘The Keeper’, the band’s first material since the start of the summer.

The upbeat track was debuted by Annie Mac on Radio 1 as her ‘Hottest Record’ tonight (November 21), and will appear on the band’s next LP ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’, out next year.

Speaking to NME in September, Blossoms described the record as “a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.”

The album, which is reportedly inspired by Talking Heads‘ ‘Stop Making Sense’, U2‘s ‘The Joshua Tree’ and Primal Scream‘s ‘Screamadelica’, also features their June single ‘Your Girlfriend’.

Although the record is still some weeks from release, the Stockport band have already started working on its follow up.

Frontman Tom Ogden told Gordon Smart of This Feeling TV: “We’re going to America for Christmas so got to kind of do a few rehearsals for that. Then there’s boring stuff that goes into the album like picking the booklet photos.

He then revealed: “We’re actually gonna go in the studio in December and start the next album.”