Blossoms announce two new summer “warm up” shows

Blossoms have announced two new summer “warm up” show dates.
The Stockport band, who were forced to cancel two gigs yesterday due to Storm Ciara, will perform in Cambridge on June 25 and Leicester on July 9.
Tickets for the shows will be available to buy from 10am on February 11 here.
The group are currently performing some album launch shows ahead of a larger tour in March. All of the tour dates are listed below.
Last week (February 7), it was revealed that Blossoms achieved a second number 1 album with their latest album.
The Stockport band’s self-titled debut in 2016 also earned them a number 1 accolade, whilst their second, ‘Cool Like You’, peaked at number 4.
Speaking about the news to Official Charts, Blossoms said: “Our second Number 1! We are delighted. Thanks to everyone who bought it. You’ve made us five the happiest lads in the world.”
Reviewing the album, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote: “Ogden’s way of cutting through the bullshit – and tell relatable, charming stories of love, heartbreak and more – is mitigated by some of their gooiest songs to date. You can basically hear the butterflies flapping in Ogden’s stomach on ‘Oh No (I Think I’m in Love)’, as the band embrace disco grooves and ABBA-sized choruses, while the soaring ‘Falling For Someone’ is an ethereal, modern take on Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over.’
“…For the converts there’s enough familiarity and boundary pushing to justify continuing to invest in this band…But for the doubters and sceptics still on the fence, this album might prove even more enjoyable and surprising. Only a fool would deny themselves this collection of big pop bangers.”
Blossoms Tour Dates:
February
12 – Stockport Plaza
13 – London – Pryzm
15 – Liverpool – O2 Academy
March
7 – The LCR, UEA, Norwich
8 – Margate Winter Gardens, Margate
10 – Rock City, Nottingham
11 – O2 Academy, Sheffield
12 – Bath Forum, Bath
14 – The Great Hall, Exeter
15 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth
17 – The O2 Forum, London
18 – The O2 Forum, London
19 – The O2 Forum, London
21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hull
22 – O2 Academy, Glasgow
24 – O2 Academy, Leeds
25 – O2 Academy, Newcastle
27 – O2 Academy, Birmingham
28 – Manchester Arena, Manchester
June
25 – Cambridge Junction, Cambridge
July
9 – O2 Academy, Leicester