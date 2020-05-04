Blossoms are releasing an album of their ‘Isolation Covers’

Blossoms have announced they’re releasing an album of their ‘Isolation Covers’, after sharing their own take on a series of tracks during the coronavirus lockdown.

The ‘Foolish Loving Spaces‘ band have been sharing live covers with fans during the coronavirus lockdown and will now release an album of their renditions of songs from Frank Ocean, The Coral, Tame Impala and more.

Sharing their tracklist on Twitter, the band said: “We’re pleased to announce that we’ll be releasing our recent isolation covers, including tracks with @JamesSkellyBand (@thecoralband) & @MilesKaneMusic, over the next few weeks starting with our Frank Ocean cover ‘Lost’ available to from midnight tonight [May 3]”

Release dates:

May

4th. Lost

5th. My Swimming Brain

6th. Paperback Writer

7th. There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)

11th. If You Think This Is Real Life

12th. The Less I Know The Better (w/@MilesKaneMusic)

They added: “There’s also a few more that we’re currently working on. Release dates still to be confirmed but keep your eye out for those. All of these tracks will make up our ‘Blossoms In Isolation’ album which will also be available later in the year on CD & vinyl.”

This comes after the band shared a video of how they recorded ‘Lost’ last month.

It was recorded by bringing together video and audio clips of each member of the band performing their respective parts — albeit while abiding by the strict self-isolation measures that are being imposed during the current coronavirus lockdown.

Taking on the ‘Channel Orange’ track, the below clip of the cover shows how each bandmember recorded their part at home. Drummer Joe Donovan is seen improvising to supply his percussion, utilising a snare drum, a crate of beer and some scissors to provide the necessary sound effects.

You can watch Blossoms’ cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’ below.

Blossoms are among the acts who have had their touring plans affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the band having had to reschedule a number of UK tour dates for August.

You can see Blossoms’ upcoming UK tour dates below.

August

4 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

5 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

6 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

15 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle

26 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Last month, Frank Ocean released two previously vinyl-exclusive songs — ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’ — on streaming services.