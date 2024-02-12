Blossoms play spectacular intimate set at the relaunched Club NME with Ladbrokes LIVE

Blossoms headlined the second instalment of the relaunched Club NME with Ladbrokes LIVE this weekend (February 10) at Club Academy Manchester.

In a rare intimate appearance from the Stockport band, who are set to headline the 30,000 capacity Wythenshawe Park this August, Blossoms treated fans to a set packed with all their classic hits, from 2015’s ‘Charlemagne’ to latest single ‘To Do List (After The Break Up).’

Thanks to Ladbrokes LIVE, the sold-out crowd was treated to an aftershow DJ set from Leigh rockers The Lottery Winners, playing all the quintessential indie disco tracks into the early hours of the morning. Radio X DJ Sunta Templeton opened the night, warming up a crowd that had been queueing round the block since the late afternoon.

Tickets were once again free to punters, after Club NME relaunched in style last September at east London’s EartH, where Courteeners headlined alongside a surprise DJ set from The Libertines’ Carl Barat and Gary Powell. Since its inception in 2005, Club NME took indie disco all over the world, and the Blossoms show marked the next stage in its ambitious relaunch, made possible by Ladbrokes LIVE.

Taking to the stage just after 10pm, Tom Ogden and co. wasted no time in bringing the hits, sending the crowd into raptures with ‘I Can’t Stand It’ and ‘Honey Sweet’ early on in the night.

Speaking to NME ahead of the set, Ogden explained how 2015 deep cut ‘You Pulled A Gun On Me’ had made a return to the setlist, citing it as one of his favourite songs to play live. “I always love ‘Your Girlfriend’, but that feels obvious going for a bigger tune. We haven’t played ‘You Pulled A Gun On Me’ in nearly eight years, so that’s a curveball.”

Closing the set with ‘There’s A Reason Why (I Never Returned Your Calls)’ and the inevitable climax of ‘Charlemagne’, Ogden reminisced on the full circle nature of the night, having played Club Academy Manchester in former bands, “before we became big and famous!”

The Lottery Winners closed proceedings with a DJ set that included indie disco essentials ranging from Courteeners to The Strokes, continuing the party deep into the night.

Stay tuned to NME for more coverage from the big night. For a chance to win tickets to the next Club NME night, sign up for free at ladbrokeslive.co.uk