Blossoms to headline Club NME in Manchester – get the full details

Blossoms have been announced to headline the next Club NME event. Find out more about the upcoming event below.

Following the comeback of Club NME in 2023 with Courteeners in London, Stockport’s Blossoms will be performing a live Club NME set in Manchester. More indie bangers will come from a special to-be-announced guest support DJ and Radio X DJ Sunta Templeton to keep the party going all night.

The event will take place on February 10 at Manchester’s Club Academy. Tickets will be released on January 12 at 9am from this page. Sign up to the waitlist now to receive a reminder when tickets go live.

Doors open at 8pm for the upcoming Manchester night and the event will run until 1am. Ticket holders will be admitted on a first-come first-served basis. If you arrive at the venue after 8pm, we cannot guarantee you will be admitted in time to see the live performance.

This Club NME night is the latest event that NME will host in collaboration with new interactive platform Ladbrokes LIVE. By joining forces with the new entertainment Ladbrokes Live hub, all tickets are being kept free, allowing music lovers the opportunity to connect with their favourite artists in intimate, local spaces.

Speaking of the booking, NME said: “Blossoms are one of the British indie scene’s most-beloved bands. With a string of Number One albums under their belt, their set at Club NME is an opportunity to see them in intimate settings before a huge outdoor gig in Manchester later this summer.”

In September, Courteeners played a rowdy greatest hits set at London’s EartH in Hackney followed by a surprise DJ set by The Libertines’ Cart Barât and Gary Powell. Speaking to NME, frontman Liam Fray said that indie discoes like Club NME “were our formative years in those places with the lights out and stumbling over everybody” adding that it was “was all bit of a whirlwind.”

