Blossoms confirm they’re starting working on another new album next month

The Stockport band aren't slowing down.

Blossoms have revealed that they already have plans to return to the studio to record their fourth album – before their third one is even released.

The Stockport group’s third album, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’, is set for release on January 31. However, in a new interview with Gordon Smart on the latest episode of Red Stripe Presents: This Feeling TV, frontman Tom Ogden revealed the band are already well into work on their next.

Speaking about their current work, Ogden said: “We’re going to America for Christmas so got to kind of do a few rehearsals for that. Then there’s boring stuff that goes into the album like picking the booklet photos, so that’s what we were doing yesterday…We’re busy sorting that kind of thing.”

He then revealed: “We’re actually gonna go in the studio in December and start the next album.” You can watch the full interview below.

Blossoms’ upcoming third album has once again been produced by long-term collaborators James Skelly and Rich Turvey at Parr Street Studios in Liverpool.

Speaking about the inspiration behind their latest, Blossoms said: “The album is a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.”

They continued: “It’s inspired by a summer spent listening to ‘Stop Making Sense’, ‘The Joshua Tree’ and ‘Screamadelica’.

The band will go on an extensive UK tour in March 2020. The tour includes a date at Manchester Arena, as well as three nights at London’s Kentish Town Forum. Tickets for the tour are on sale now.

Blossoms March 2020 Tour Dates:

7 – The LCR, UEA, Norwich

8 – Margate Winter Gardens, Margate

10 – Rock City, Nottingham

11 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

12 – Bath Forum, Bath

14 – The Great Hall, Exeter

15 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

17 – The O2 Forum, London

18 – The O2 Forum, London

19 – The O2 Forum, London

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 – O2 Academy, Glasgow

24 – O2 Academy, Leeds

25 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

27 – O2 Academy, Birmingham

28 – Manchester Arena, Manchester