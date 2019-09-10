Blossoms tell us about their new album – inspired by Talking Heads and Primal Scream

NME sat down with the band at Goose Island's Hop Party this weekend

Blossoms have teased their upcoming third album in a new interview with NME. Watch our full video interview with the band above.

Speaking to NME at the weekend’s Goose Island Presents Hop Party, the band revealed that the follow-up to 2018’s acclaimed ‘Cool Like You‘ is currently being mastered.

“I don’t want to sound like a prick but it sounds more mature, d’you know what I mean? It sounds like a third album,” drummer Joe Donovan told NME. “Like we found a sound that we were really into and went with that vibe.”

The band are yet to announce a release date for their record, but said that there’s a chance fans will hear more new music “by the end of the year”. Earlier this summer, they released the first taster of the album, ‘Your Girlfriend’.

“We’d been listening to a lot of Talking Heads and stuff like that,” frontman Tom Ogden told NME, adding that the album has “more of a groove” than previous albums and added that there are some “Primal Scream moments in there as well.”

The Stockport gang have spent the summer performing at festivals across the country, with shows at Reading and Leeds rounding off their slate. “We’ve been to four years on the bounce, and we’ve slowly progressed up to like, having the font on the poster. As long as we retain the font, that’s all that matters now.”

At the weekend, the band performed at Goose Island Presents Hop Party and brewed their own beer, SK-Brew, for the event. Check out highlights from the gig here.