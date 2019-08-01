Blossoms cover Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’ in the BBC Live Lounge

Stockport's finest take on 2019's breakout star

Blossoms were in the BBC Radio One Live Lounge tonight (August 1), and decided to take on a Billie Eilish track as their choice of cover.

The Stockport band played ‘Bury A Friend’, from the rising star’s debut album ‘When We Fall Asleep Where Do We Go’. Take a look at their version below.

Blossoms have recently been revealing new material of their own in the form of ‘Your Girlfriend’.

The single was the second piece of new music to be released by the band in 2019, having dropped the track ‘I’ve Seen The Future’ back in April for Record Store Day.

In March, frontman Tom Ogden revealed the Stockport band have “two album’s worth” of songs demoed and are hoping to release an album this year.

Speaking to NME recently about the new material in the works, Ogden said it was hard to give an idea about what the new stuff sounded like.

He added: “It’s hard to say really. It’s early days so I don’t want to say too much, but there are more guitars on it. On the second album we went down more of a synth route. This time I went back to writing on the guitar and songs just started falling out of me.