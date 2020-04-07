Watch Blossoms’ self-isolation cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’

Blossoms have recorded a cover of Frank Ocean‘s ‘Lost’ while self-isolating — check out their rendition of the song below.

The cover was recorded by bringing together video and audio clips of each member of the band performing their respective parts — albeit while abiding by the strict self-isolation measures that are being imposed during the current coronavirus lockdown.

Taking on the ‘Channel Orange’ track, the below clip of the cover shows how each bandmember recorded their part at home. Drummer Joe Donovan is seen improvising to supply his percussion, utilising a snare drum, a crate of beer and some scissors to provide the necessary sound effects.

You can watch Blossoms’ cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’ below.

Lost (Frank Ocean Cover) – Blossoms in Isolation! Enjoy Xxx Posted by Blossoms on Monday, April 6, 2020

Blossoms are among the acts who have had their touring plans affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the band having had to reschedule a number of UK tour dates for August.

You can see Blossoms’ upcoming UK tour dates below.

August

4 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

5 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

6 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

15 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle

26 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Last week, Frank Ocean released two previously vinyl-exclusive songs — ‘Dear April’ and ‘Cayendo’ — on streaming services.