Storm Ciara forces Blossoms to cancel Preston gigs

Blossoms have been forced to cancel their gigs in Preston today following the onset of Storm Ciara.

The Stockport band took to Twitter to inform fans that the storm had forced them to cancel the gigs and that they would aim to reschedule as “soon as possible.” The band are currently playing a series of album launch shows for their latest release, ‘Foolish Loving Spaces.’

Blossoms wrote: “Due to safety reasons, as a result of the storm, unfortunately we are going to have postpone today’s two Preston gigs.

“Apologies for the short notice but we will reschedule the gigs as soon as possible. Stay safe.”

On Friday (February 7), it was revealed that Blossoms achieved a second number 1 album with their latest album.

The Stockport band’s self-titled debut in 2016 also earned them a number 1 accolade, whilst their second, ‘Cool Like You’, peaked at number 4.

Speaking about the news to Official Charts, Blossoms said: “Our second Number 1! We are delighted. Thanks to everyone who bought it. You’ve made us five the happiest lads in the world.”

Reviewing the album, NME’s Thomas Smith wrote: “Ogden’s way of cutting through the bullshit – and tell relatable, charming stories of love, heartbreak and more – is mitigated by some of their gooiest songs to date. You can basically hear the butterflies flapping in Ogden’s stomach on ‘Oh No (I Think I’m in Love)’, as the band embrace disco grooves and ABBA-sized choruses, while the soaring ‘Falling For Someone’ is an ethereal, modern take on Crowded House’s ‘Don’t Dream It’s Over.’

“…For the converts there’s enough familiarity and boundary pushing to justify continuing to invest in this band, right as they begin playing their first headline arena shows on their upcoming spring tour. But for the doubters and sceptics still on the fence, this album might prove even more enjoyable and surprising. Only a fool would deny themselves this collection of big pop bangers.”

Blossoms’ remaining tour dates – February

11 – Stockport Plaza

12 – Stockport Plaza

13 – London – Pryzm

15 – Liverpool – O2 Academy