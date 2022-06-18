NewsMusic News

Blossoms forced to cut short set at Isle of Wight festival due to weather issues

The band were forced to leave the stage after playing just half their set

By Elizabeth Aubrey
blossoms
Blossoms perform on the Main Stage during the first day of TRNSMT Festival 2021 on September 10, 2021 in Glasgow, Scotland CREDIT: Roberto Ricciuti/Redferns

Blossoms have been forced to cut short their set at the Isle of Wight festival this evening (June 18) due to adverse weather issues.

The Stockport five-piece were forced to stop their set half way through due to high winds affecting equipment and stage rigging.

An announcement was shown to fans that read: “In the interests of public safety, we’ve had to pause the show. Please bear with us, we are working to start safely soon.”

However, the band did not return to stage following the issue.

You can see some fan reaction to the moment here:

Thus year’s festival is being headlined by Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi.

Also featuring on the line-up are the likes of Sigrid, Craig David, Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Vaccines plus many more.

Meanwhile, Blossoms scored their third UK Number One album with ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ earlier this year.

The Stockport band’s latest record follows their previous full-length releases, 2016’s ‘Blossoms’ and 2020’s ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’, in topping the Official UK Album Chart.

As well as hitting the top spot on the main album chart, the new album has also claimed the Number One position on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart. Physical formats accounted for 90 per cent of ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’’s total sales, the Official Charts Company revealed.

In a four-star review of ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, NME said: “It’s a coming-of-age moment for the band, and there’s no question Blossoms have levelled up with this release, sealing their status as giants of the game with more earnest and open songwriting.

“While anthem-packed past records have catapulted them into the mainstream with the likes of ‘Charlemagne’ and ‘Your Girlfriend’, ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ is a record that ensures they’ll stay there for years to come. Whatever this Stockport gang do next, they won’t falter as long as they do it in their own indelible and charming way.”

