Blossoms forced to cut short set at Isle of Wight festival due to weather issues

Blossoms have been forced to cut short their set at the Isle of Wight festival this evening (June 18) due to adverse weather issues.

The Stockport five-piece were forced to stop their set half way through due to high winds affecting equipment and stage rigging.

An announcement was shown to fans that read: “In the interests of public safety, we’ve had to pause the show. Please bear with us, we are working to start safely soon.”

However, the band did not return to stage following the issue.

You can see some fan reaction to the moment here:

Isle of wight festival having sound issues due the wind, what a disaster, feel bad for blossoms — Michael (@MichaelConnor27) June 18, 2022

Blossoms got called off after a few songs because of a sound system problem in the wind 😱 guess they have to fix it for Kasabian. — Lewis Brown (@LewisJamesBrown) June 18, 2022

@BlossomsBand so sad we didnt get your full set @IsleOfWightFest thankful I’ve seen you twice recently thanks to @BanquetRecords — Moira Stewart (@moostew) June 18, 2022

@BlossomsBand what a shame!! Was sooo looking forward to your #IOW2022 set. Still, first couple of songs were awesome!!! — Trevor Hebron (@TrevorHebron) June 18, 2022

@BlossomsBand so so so gutted you didn't get to play properly @IsleOfWightFest – you were one of the main reasons I bought my ticket. But will see you next week at Glastonbury, where hopefully the sound may actually work! Totally sucks they couldn't fix it tonight. 💔 #IOW2022 — Joanna Spilman (@jospilman) June 18, 2022

@IsleOfWightFest has been THE BEST but now we have no sound and no @BlossomsBand 🥹 “in the interest of public safety we have had to call of the show” 🥹🥹 I’m so sad, sorry what? #iowfestival #isleofwightfest — Hannah (@hannahjadee95) June 18, 2022

Drama at #iowfestival the stage is getting rocked by the wind and @BlossomsBand had to end their set early 😭😭😭 — Aubrey, Liker of Things (@shawalliam) June 18, 2022

Thus year’s festival is being headlined by Muse, Kasabian and Lewis Capaldi.

Also featuring on the line-up are the likes of Sigrid, Craig David, Nile Rodgers and Chic, The Vaccines plus many more.

Meanwhile, Blossoms scored their third UK Number One album with ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ earlier this year.

The Stockport band’s latest record follows their previous full-length releases, 2016’s ‘Blossoms’ and 2020’s ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’, in topping the Official UK Album Chart.

As well as hitting the top spot on the main album chart, the new album has also claimed the Number One position on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart. Physical formats accounted for 90 per cent of ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’’s total sales, the Official Charts Company revealed.

In a four-star review of ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, NME said: “It’s a coming-of-age moment for the band, and there’s no question Blossoms have levelled up with this release, sealing their status as giants of the game with more earnest and open songwriting.

“While anthem-packed past records have catapulted them into the mainstream with the likes of ‘Charlemagne’ and ‘Your Girlfriend’, ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ is a record that ensures they’ll stay there for years to come. Whatever this Stockport gang do next, they won’t falter as long as they do it in their own indelible and charming way.”