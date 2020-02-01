Blossoms have written “most” of their next album

Blossoms say they’ve written “most” of their next album, despite their third LP only being released yesterday (January 31).

The Stockport band’s new album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ came out this week, and frontman Tom Ogden has revealed in a new interview that they’re already well on the way to sharing what’s next.

Talking to the Daily Star, Ogden said: “We’ve got most of the next record written, but I won’t say too much about it as we’re ­really excited about the album that’s just coming out too!”

He added that “the first single from our fourth ­album is pretty much done,” admitting that the band “don’t want to wait too long before putting out ­something brand new.”

The frontman went on to say that he’s also thought about writing songs for pop stars, believing that some of his tracks would be perfect for Dua Lipa.

“I recently found a load of songs on my computer that Blossoms haven’t released and, when I listened to them, I thought: ‘Wow, this could be great for Dua Lipa’,” he said.

“Writing songs is when I feel most comfortable and if the right offer came about to write for someone, I would definitely do it.”

NME‘s four-star review of ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ calls it “yet another pop masterclass,” with Thomas Smith adding: “For the converts there’s enough familiarity and boundary pushing to justify continuing to invest in this band, right as they begin playing their first headline arena shows on their upcoming spring tour.

“But for the doubters and sceptics still on the fence, this album might prove even more enjoyable and surprising. Only a fool would deny themselves this collection of big pop bangers.”

Blossoms head out on a huge UK tour in support of ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ this March.