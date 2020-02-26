Blossoms, Hot Chip and Easy Life among latest acts for Boardmasters 2020

Blossoms, Hot Chip and Easy Life are among the leading names for the second wave of acts heading to Boardmasters Festival 2020.

The festival, which takes place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall from August 5-9, will celebrate its 40th anniversary year in 2020 – a year after the festival was forced to cancel due to bad weather.

After it was previously confirmed that The 1975, Kings of Leon and Skepta will headline the 2020 edition, fans now have a fuller idea of what other bands can be expected across the weekend’s entire line-up.

Blossoms will take to the festival’s main stage on Friday August 7, where they’ll be joined by Easy Life on the same day.

Hot Chip will headline the Point Stage with a special DJ set on August 8, while dance pioneers Maribou State will head to the Watergate Bay stage.

Other acts added today include AKA Juan, Argh Kid, Brian Summers, Catalyst, Crawford, Crisis MC, Demonise, Designate & Apostle, DJ BORING, DJ Darko, DJ Smooth, Hot Blood, Jolla, Josef, Klimax, Lulah Francs, MC DET, Not The Beatles, Olivia Dean, ONO, Redlight, Shagrat, Starz & Deeza, Stray Beast, The Allergies, The Good Old Fashioned Lover Boys, The Menendez Brothers, The Mongolian Disco Show, The Tribe, Visionobi and WUH OH.

Check out the whole line-up in full below. You can buy tickets for the event here and they are available to buy now.

The 2019 instalment of the festival was cancelled just days before tens of thousands of revellers were due to arrive for the Cornwall-based event. Forecasters issued severe weather warnings ahead of a storm that brought heavy rain and strong winds to the region.