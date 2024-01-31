Blossoms join line-up for Mayoral DJ Battle to fight homelessness

Blossoms have joined the line-up for the Mayoral DJ Battle between Liverpool and Manchester to fight homelessness.

Members of the band – comprised of Tom Ogden, Charlie Salt, Josh Dewhurst, Joe Donovan and Myles Kellock – are set to join Andy Burnham (The Mayor of Greater Manchester) and Steve Rotheram (Metro Mayor of Liverpool City) – and an array of singers, presenters, actors and legends who will take to the decks at Liverpool’s Camp and Furnace venue on Friday, February 2.

The upcoming DJ battle is the third time Mayors Rotheram and Burnham have faced each other on the decks as they raise money for initiatives in Manchester and the Liverpool City Region to tackle homelessness and end the need for rough sleeping. The proceeds of this year’s DJ battle will go to the homeless charity A Bed Every Night. Tickets for the evening are available to purchase from here.

Their first clash on the decks took place online during the pandemic in 2020, following by a second face-off in December 2022 which raised over £25,000.

Hailing from Stockport, Blossoms have a foot in both the Liverpool and Manchester camps, having recently spent a week recording at Liverpool’s Kempston Street Studios.

“We’re coming back but this time we’re heading over to Liverpool,” Burnham said in a press statement. “I was so proud of what we achieved with our DJ Battle last year, using the power of music and friendly rivalry to unite behind one powerful message, that homelessness has no place in Greater Manchester. It’s going to be bigger and better this time round, as we spread the fundraising and ramp up the noise over in Liverpool.”

Rotheram added: “I’m really looking forward to welcoming Andy and the rest of the Greater Manchester contingent to Liverpool – or the UK’s cultural capital as I like to call it! We’ve shown time and again that nowhere can throw a party quite like our area and we’ve got a fantastic line-up of famous faces joining us on stage for what promises to be an evening full of fun and great music.

“Most importantly though, it’s all in aid of a cause that’s very close to all our hearts. Together, we’re showing that the North West will always stand united in support of those who need it most.”

In a recent interview with NME, Burnham explained how he hoped the city’s inaugural Beyond the Music conference would “galvanise” the music industry, as issues affecting the industry continued to fall on “deaf ears” at Westminster.

He also spoke about how it was “just wrong” that the careers of young musicians were still suffering as they continued to face difficulties touring Europe post-Brexit.

In other news, Blossoms were recently announced as the headliners for the next Club NME event.

They will be performing a live Club NME set in Manchester. More indie bangers will come from Lottery Winners (DJ) and Radio X DJ Sunta Templeton to keep the party going all night.

Last month, the band revealed that they have teamed up with Jungle and CMAT on their upcoming new album.