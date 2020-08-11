Blossoms, Mani and New Order back #WeMakeEvents campaign ahead of massive march

Blossoms have backed the #WeMakeEvents campaign ahead of thousands of music industry workers marching through Manchester city centre later today (August 11).

The campaign has been launched to increase awareness of the huge crisis facing the touring and festival events sector, which is facing a staggering 114,000 job losses due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The march will see crew members including producers, engineers, tour managers, truck drivers, cleaners and security staff passing by some of Manchester’s most iconic music venues, which have remained closed since March.

The crew members, who have been out of work since the lockdown, will push a set of flight cases through the streets from Manchester Academy.

It is hoped that the march will spark further government support for the industry, amid estimates that around 50% of touring companies will not survive the next four months.

The likes of Blossoms, The Stone Roses‘ Mani and New Order have all lent their support to the campaign.

The campaign comes after it was announced that the first portion of the government’s £1.57 billion fund to protect the UK’s arts and cultural industries will be used to save grassroots music venues from closing their doors.

Last month, more than 1,500 artists came together to call on the government to stop “catastrophic damage” to live music as part of the #LetTheMusicPlay campaign. Dua Lipa, Liam Gallagher, PJ Harvey, Dizzee Rascal, Radiohead and more signed the open letter, which read: “Government support will be crucial to prevent mass insolvencies and the end of this great world-leading industry”.

The Music Venue Trust and over 500 UK music venues previously asked the government to provide £50 million in emergency funding to “hibernate” the spaces until October.