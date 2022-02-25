Blossoms share “love letter” to New York City, ‘Ode To NYC’

Blossoms have shared a new track called ‘Ode To NYC’ – you can listen to it below.

The song is the latest preview of the Stockport band’s fourth album ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, which is due to arrive on April 29. It follows on from the record’s title track and last year’s ‘Care For’.

“This song is a love letter to New York City,” Blossoms wrote while announcing ‘Ode To NYC’ alongside footage of themselves recording it in the studio. “It’s one of our favourites off the new album, I hope you love it as much as we do.”

Advertisement

The upbeat track sees frontman Tom Ogden give shout-outs to various New York hotspots and landmarks, including the Empire State Building, Central Park, Bleecker Street and the Bowery. Later, he declares that “Times Square’s a kaleidoscope of colour“.

“The skyline’s my valentine, feel like a first-time lover/ And so it seems it never sleeps, the subway is my haven/ From 42, the Brooklyn loops and Grand Central station,” he sings ahead of the chorus: “Fall in love with New York City.”

Speaking previously about the forthcoming ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, Ogden explained that the album revolves around a central character called ‘The Writer’.

“The more songs I wrote, the more I realised that the writer referenced in the songs was in fact me,” he said.

“Having been so busy for the past eight years I and the band have never really had the chance to step back and reflect on what we’ve achieved. You’re so focused on the future; write the next album then tour. Your life is usually mapped out at least two years in advance.”

Advertisement

Blossoms will showcase the record at a series of UK live shows this summer, including headline appearances at Y Not and Truck Festival, as well as a run of support dates with The Killers.