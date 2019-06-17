A new Blossoms song is coming this week

It'll be their second release of 2019

Blossoms have announced they will release their brand new single, ‘Your Girlfriend’, this week.

The song is the second piece of new music to be released by the band in 2019, having dropped the track ‘I’ve Seen The Future’ back in April for Record Store Day. That track was recorded during the sessions for Blossoms’ April 2018 record ‘Cool Like You’.

Announcing ‘Your Girlfriend’ on their social media channels today (June 17), Blossoms confirmed that the song will premiere on Thursday (June 20) at 7.30pm. Fans can pre-save the track for their streaming service of choice by clicking here.

Back in March, Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden revealed that his band have “two albums’-worth” of songs demoed, with the intention being to release one of the albums later this year.

“Hopefully this year,” Ogden said about a possible release date for the project. “We’ve written and demoed two albums’-worth of songs, so if we don’t get anything out, we’re lazy.”

In October, Ogden told NME that “there are more guitars” on the new material.

“On the second album we went down more of a synth route. This time I went back to writing on the guitar and songs just started falling out of me,” he explained.

“I’ll always write about myself as all songwriters do, but I’ve been trying to force myself into corners that I wouldn’t normally go into through storytelling.”