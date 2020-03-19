Blossoms have postponed the rest of their UK tour until August 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic – see the full list of new dates below.

The tour was originally scheduled for the rest of March including a show tonight (March 19) at London’s O2 Forum Kentish Town but the band have now decided to postpone the rest of their UK tour until August.

“Hiya. Obviously we were all gutted to have to postpone the rest of our March dates,” the band said in a post on Facebook. “These shows have now been rescheduled for August. Keep hold of your tickets as they’ll remain valid for the new dates. We cant wait to see you all then.”

The new list of dates are as follows:

AUGUST 2020

4 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town

5 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town

6 – London O2 Forum Kentish Town

15 – Leeds O2 Academy Leeds

19 – Glasgow O2 Academy Glasgow

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 – Manchester Arena

25 – Newcastle O2 Academy Newcastle

26 – Birmingham O2 Academy Birmingham

For more information, visit Blossoms’ website.

An extensive list of all the gigs cancelled/postponed as a result of coronavirus can be found here.

Meanwhile, Blossoms, Hot Chip and Easy Life are among the leading names for the second wave of acts heading to Boardmasters Festival 2020.

The festival, which takes place at Fistral Beach and Watergate Bay in Newquay, Cornwall from August 5-9, will celebrate its 40th anniversary year in 2020 – a year after the festival was forced to cancel due to bad weather.