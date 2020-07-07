GAMING  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

FILM  

Home

News

Features

Reviews

Interviews

News Music News

Blossoms reschedule UK tour with The Magic Gang to spring 2021

The dates, previously rescheduled for August, are being pushed back again

By Will Richards
Blossoms, Tom Ogden
Blossoms' Tom Ogden CREDIT: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Blossoms have announced that they’re rescheduling their UK tour for a second time – check out the new dates below.

The band had to postpone the second half of their extensive tour back in March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK.

The tour was then rescheduled for August, but the band have now had to push the dates back to spring 2021.

Advertisement

Blossoms will now hit the road in support of their recent third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ in March and April next year, supported by The Magic Gang. The run includes three nights at London’s Kentish Town Forum.

“Hiya. Really sorry to have to do this again but due to the current COVID-19 situation around the world we’re having to reschedule our remaining UK tour dates,” the band wrote on social media.

Blossoms
Blossoms. CREDIT: Xavi Torrent/WireImage

Check out Blossoms’ rescheduled UK tour dates below.

March 2021

20th – Leicester, O2 Academy
21st – Cambridge, Junction
23rd – Newcastle, Academy
24th – Glasgow, Academy
26th – Hull, Bonus Arena
27th – Leeds, Academy
29th – London, Kentish Town Forum
30th – London, Kentish Town Forum
31st – London, Kentish Town Forum

Advertisement

April 2021

2nd – Birmingham, Academy
3rd – Manchester, Arena

Across the coronavirus lockdown, Blossoms have been sharing a number of ‘isolation covers’, which they are compiling into a new covers album, set to be released physically later this year.

The band have shared versions of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’, as well as collaborating with Miles Kane for a cover of Tame Impala’s ‘The Less I Know The Better’ and covering classics by The Coral and Courteeners with the respective bands’ frontmen.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
NME Logo

The world’s defining voice in music and pop culture since 1952.

Join Our Mailing List

Sign Up Now >

© 2020 NME is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.