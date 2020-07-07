Blossoms reschedule UK tour with The Magic Gang to spring 2021

Blossoms have announced that they’re rescheduling their UK tour for a second time – check out the new dates below.

The band had to postpone the second half of their extensive tour back in March, when the coronavirus pandemic hit the UK.

The tour was then rescheduled for August, but the band have now had to push the dates back to spring 2021.

Blossoms will now hit the road in support of their recent third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ in March and April next year, supported by The Magic Gang. The run includes three nights at London’s Kentish Town Forum.

“Hiya. Really sorry to have to do this again but due to the current COVID-19 situation around the world we’re having to reschedule our remaining UK tour dates,” the band wrote on social media.

Check out Blossoms’ rescheduled UK tour dates below.

March 2021

20th – Leicester, O2 Academy

21st – Cambridge, Junction

23rd – Newcastle, Academy

24th – Glasgow, Academy

26th – Hull, Bonus Arena

27th – Leeds, Academy

29th – London, Kentish Town Forum

30th – London, Kentish Town Forum

31st – London, Kentish Town Forum

April 2021

2nd – Birmingham, Academy

3rd – Manchester, Arena

Across the coronavirus lockdown, Blossoms have been sharing a number of ‘isolation covers’, which they are compiling into a new covers album, set to be released physically later this year.

The band have shared versions of The Beatles’ ‘Paperback Writer’ and Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’, as well as collaborating with Miles Kane for a cover of Tame Impala’s ‘The Less I Know The Better’ and covering classics by The Coral and Courteeners with the respective bands’ frontmen.