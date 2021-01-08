Blossoms, Sam Smith and Fontaines D.C. to play virtual Music Feeds festival

Sam Smith, Blossoms and Fontaines D.C. are among the main artists who will play during the two-day virtual festival Music Feeds later this month in a bid to raise vital funds for the fight against food poverty.

The event will run over two nights on January 28 and 29, with tickets now on sale here via Dice.

To mark the fundraising event Co-op will also donate a total of £1 million, which will go to FareShare to help fight food poverty – helping to provide around 2.5 million meals – as well as Help Musicians and Stagehand, who both are providing support for musicians and live production workers during the coronavirus crisis.

Jo Whitfield, the CEO of Co-op Food, said: “Hunger knows no borders, and neither should our response. All year round, Co-op works to tackle food hunger and we’re thrilled to be uniting with outstanding musicians from across the world to turn up the volume on the issue.

“The pandemic has brought a sharper focus on issues such as food poverty and many in the music industry have seen their livelihoods disappear overnight because of lockdown restrictions.

“It’s right that we should lend our support and co-operate with musicians to raise awareness and raise funds for such vital causes.”

The event is being spearheaded by James‘ Saul Davies, who commented:”At Music Feeds you’ll get never-seen performances from leading artists, uncover new bands, and get up-close and personal with interviews. The festival will be broadcast to your Smart TV and devices over two nights, and festival goers can even join the sofa mosh-pit via the

simultaneous Twitter listening party.

“Additional artists who have been unable to perform have donated unique items for the companions Music Feed charity auction.”

He added: “With a single £15 ticket giving access to both nights, the festival is priced to allow as many people as possible to support the causes. There is also the option for festival goers to donate more. We are grateful to our ticketing partner DICE, who have significantly reduced their charges to only recover their costs.

“So, if you want to take positive action to end hunger, buy a ticket for yourself, buy one for a friend or donate one to charity, but please help by buying a ticket at MusicFeeds.org.”