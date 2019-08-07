Here's how to get tickets for the all-day show

Blossoms, Shame and Mystery Jets are playing at an intimate all-day show at London’s Oval Space on Saturday September 7.

The 3-11pm event, ‘Goose Island Presents Hop Party’, also features Rob Da Bank, Park Hotel and Hackney Colliery Band.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday (August 9) and will be on sale via Dice at this link here. Tickets are £12.50, with all proceeds going to arts charity Drake Music, which pioneers the use of music technology to break down disabling barriers to making music.

The show will also have a special Blossoms IPA on sale. Named Blossoms SK-Brew in honour of the band’s hometown of Stockport, the IPA – brewed by Goose Island – is 6.4% and promises “notes of mango, grapefruit and pine”.

Blossoms said of the upcoming show: “We’re delighted to have teamed up with Goose Island to create our very own SK-Brew. Playing a really intimate show is something we’ve always loved doing too, hop’fully the gig will be a barrel of laughs.”

Mystery Jets’ performance will come via a DJ set from lead singer Blaine Harrison.

The show follows Blossoms’ recent single ‘Your Girlfriend’, which was their first new material since their second album ‘Cool Like You’. The band recently covered Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’ for Radio 1’s Lounge.

Mystery Jets announced their new album ‘A Billion Heartbeats’ yesterday (August 6). It coincided with the band releasing new single ‘Screwdriver’, which is a message of defiance against the alt-right. The album, the band’s first since ‘Curve Of The Earth’ in 2016, is released on September 27.

Shame have largely been quiet since they finished touring last year’s debut album ‘Songs Of Praise’. But they previewed three new songs with a tiny show at London’s Social in March.