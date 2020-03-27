Blossoms have shared Brandon Flowers’ response to a demo they offered him for The Killers.

The Stockport group are set to support the Vegas band on their upcoming UK tour. The dates are scheduled to begin at the end of May and are, at the time of writing, still going ahead.

Speaking to NME for this week’s Big Read cover feature, Blossoms revealed they had given Flowers a demo of a “slow and chilled” song called ‘God-Sized Problem’ because they thought it would be perfect for his band.

Advertisement

The frontman later responded to them, saying he loved it but it wasn’t quite right for what he was looking for. Blossoms’ singer Tom Ogden said his email reply contained questions, including: “What is the singer’s deal? What does he listen to and who fed him?”

Commenting on Flowers’ response, Ogden said: “He replied to an email so I’ll take that!” You can read the interview in full here.

The Stockport band released their third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ in January. In a four-star review, NME said: “For the doubters and sceptics still on the fence, this album might prove even more enjoyable and surprising. Only a fool would deny themselves this collection of big pop bangers.”

A day after the record’s release, the group revealed they had already written most of its follow-up. “We’ve got most of the next record written, but I won’t say too much about it as we’re ­really excited about the album that’s just coming out too!” Ogden said.