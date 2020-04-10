Blossoms have today announced details of a new live album and have shared its first track – a live version of ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’. You can listen to it below.

The song is taken from the band’s recent homecoming show at the Stockport Plaza on February 11. The group have also announced that they will release a new track from the gig each week, following the show’s setlist.

The songs will make up a new live album, ‘Live From The Plaza Theatre, Stockport’ which will be released in full on July 3. Physical copies of the album will be available to buy later in the year.

Advertisement

You can listen to the first of the live songs here:

Earlier this week, Blossoms shared a cover of Frank Ocean’s ‘Lost’ while self-isolating.

The cover was recorded by bringing together video and audio clips of each member of the band performing their respective parts — albeit while abiding by the strict self-isolation measures that are being imposed during the current coronavirus lockdown.

Taking on the ‘Channel Orange’ track, the cover sees each bandmember recording their part at home. Drummer Joe Donovan is seen improvising to supply his percussion, utilising a snare drum, a crate of beer and some scissors to provide the necessary sound effects. You can watch the performance here.

Advertisement

Blossoms are among the acts who have had their touring plans affected by the coronavirus outbreak, with the band having had to reschedule a number of UK tour dates for August.

You can see Blossoms’ upcoming UK tour dates below.

August

4 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

5 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

6 – O2 Forum Kentish Town, London

15 – O2 Academy Leeds, Leeds

19 – O2 Academy Glasgow, Glasgow

21 – Hull Bonus Arena, Hull

22 – Manchester Arena, Manchester

25 – O2 Academy Newcastle, Newcastle

26 – O2 Academy Birmingham, Birmingham

Reviewing Blossoms’ latest album, NME said: “For the converts there’s enough familiarity and boundary pushing to justify continuing to invest in this band, right as they begin playing their first headline arena shows on their upcoming spring tour.

“But for the doubters and sceptics still on the fence, this album might prove even more enjoyable and surprising. Only a fool would deny themselves this collection of big pop bangers.”