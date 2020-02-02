Blossoms stopped by the BBC Live Lounge this week, sharing a cover of Harry Styles‘ recent single ‘Adore You’ – watch the performance below.

The soaring, choral cover of the track came as Blossoms release their third album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’.

The new cover follows the band’s attempt at taking on Billie Eilish’s ‘Bury A Friend’, which they played in the Live Lounge last year.

Alongside the ‘Adore You’ performance the band also played their own recent single ‘The Keeper’. Watch the pair of performances below.

NME‘s four-star review of ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ calls it “yet another pop masterclass,” with Thomas Smith adding: “For the converts there’s enough familiarity and boundary pushing to justify continuing to invest in this band, right as they begin playing their first headline arena shows on their upcoming spring tour.

“But for the doubters and sceptics still on the fence, this album might prove even more enjoyable and surprising. Only a fool would deny themselves this collection of big pop bangers.”

Though they’ve only just released album three, vocalist Tom Odgen recently revealed in an interview that they’ve written “most” of their next album too.

Talking to the Daily Star, Ogden said: “We’ve got most of the next record written, but I won’t say too much about it as we’re ­really excited about the album that’s just coming out too!”

He added that “the first single from our fourth ­album is pretty much done,” admitting that the band “don’t want to wait too long before putting out ­something brand new.”