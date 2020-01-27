News Music News

Blossoms share visuals for vibrant new single ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’

It’s the third taste of the band’s forthcoming LP

Patrick Clarke
Blossoms
Blossoms CREDIT: Mike Lewis Photography/Redferns

Blossoms have shared the video for new track ‘If You Think This Is Real Life’, the latest single from their forthcoming album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’.

The single from the Stockport band’s third studio LP comes with visuals directed by Michael Holyk.

The video for the vibrant and textured new track are comparatively low-key, and feature the band performing live in an empty warehouse along with gospel backing singers.

It follows two other singles to be released from the new record: swooning comeback single ‘The Keeper’ and ‘Your Girlfriend’.

‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ is released this Friday (January 31) and will be supported with a run of album launch shows across England including two in their native Stockport. 

Blossoms tour dates:

FEBRUARY

04 – Manchester, O2 Ritz
06 – Leeds, Becket University
09 – Preston, Blitz
11 – Stockport, Plaza
12 – Stockport, Plaza13 – London, Pryzm
15 – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Speaking to NME about the album last September, Blossoms described the record as “a pure celebration of love in all of its splendid and baffling guises, toying with the so-called sins of lust and forbidden infatuation.”

The band have also indicated that they’ve already started work on the album’s follow-up.

