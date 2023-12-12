Blossoms team up with Jungle and CMAT on upcoming new album

Blossoms have teamed up with Jungle and CMAT on their upcoming new album.

The band have been working on their new album for the last year and it’s the first to be released on their own record label, ODD SK Records. It’s the follow up to 2022’s ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb,’ their last with Virgin EMI.

Frontman Tom Ogden spoke to BBC 6 Music’s Nathan Shepherd about the new album and opened up about the number of collaborations on the record.

Advertisement

“This album…it’s the most we’ve kind of spread our wings in terms of collaboration,” he told Shepherd.

Ogden continued: “I’ve wrote the songs, brought it to the lads and then we’ve gone in with [James] Skelly [producer] in Liverpool. Whereas this time we’ve worked with kind of different people. We haven’t really talked about who we’ve worked with yet as such…We worked with CMAT a little bit, who we are big fans of, and we worked with Jungle who we’re big fans of.”

“Like CMAT, I heard her stuff this time last year when we were on tour in a record shop in Brighton, and I was like ‘Who is this?’ So yeah and then I just heard her music and was a big fan so we then reached out and kind of did some stuff over the summer but again we don’t know what is going to be on the record.”

Recently, Blossoms announced a huge outdoor concert at Wythenshawe Park in Manchester for August 2024 – buy tickets here.

The show, which will be the biggest of their career, will take place on Bank Holiday weekend on Sunday, August 25.

Advertisement

The all-day event will feature support from Inhaler, Shed Seven, The K’s, Seb Lowe TTRRUUCES.

“Headlining our biggest show yet at Wythenshawe Park is going to be THE moment of our career so far for us,” said Ogden announcing news of the show.

“It makes me think of me and Joe going to watch Oasis and The Stone Roses at Heaton Park back when we were teenagers, and how important these big summer Manchester shows are to people. It made us want to be in a band, affected what we wore and changed our lives forever. To misquote Dorothy, ‘Lads, I’ve a feeling we’re not on Oldham Street anymore!'”

The Manchester show announcement follows Blossoms’ new single and the first taste of their fifth studio album ‘To Do List (After The Breakup)’, inspired by the viral poetry book Milk And Honey by Rupi Kaur.

The track features Manchester singer Findlay (of TTRRUUCES) and was produced by James Skelly. It marks the first new music since their 2022 LP ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb‘.

In a four-star review of the LP, NME said: “‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ is a record that ensures they’ll stay there for years to come. Whatever this Stockport gang do next, they won’t falter as long as they do it in their own indelible and charming way.”