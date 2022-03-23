Blossoms tease new Dire Straits and George Michael inspired single ‘The Sulking Poet’

Blossoms are teasing a new single they say “sounds like Dire Straits, George Michael and Paul Simon & Art Garfunkel.”

Frontman Tom Ogden took to a video he posted on Twitter to share details of the track ‘The Sulking Poet’, which is due to drop tomorrow (March 24), before sharing footage of the band performing the song in the studio.

Ogden said the title came from a “Blossoms fan page, which referred to me as the sulking poet”.

Advertisement

It follows on from previous singles ‘Ode To NYC’, ‘Care For’ and the title track from forthcoming new album ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’.

New single. The Sulking Poet. 24.03.22. pic.twitter.com/8PKjot7xH2 — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) March 23, 2022

Speaking previously about the forthcoming ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’, Ogden explained that the album revolves around a central character called ‘The Writer’.

“The more songs I wrote, the more I realised that the writer referenced in the songs was in fact me,” he said.

“Having been so busy for the past eight years I and the band have never really had the chance to step back and reflect on what we’ve achieved. You’re so focused on the future; write the next album then tour. Your life is usually mapped out at least two years in advance.”

Advertisement

Blossoms will showcase the record at a series of UK live shows this summer, including headline appearances at Y Not and Truck Festival, as well as a run of support dates with The Killers.

‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’ will be released on April 29 – you can pre-order/pre-save the band’s fourth studio album here.