Blossoms tease new single for release this week – watch

Is LP 3 news incoming?

Blossoms have teased that new music is coming later this week – check out the post below.

The Stockport indie outfit revealed last month that they had finished recording their upcoming third album, which will follow on from 2018’s ‘Cool Like You‘.

Taking to Twitter this evening (October 2), the band uploaded film-shot footage backed by a pulsating synth line. “Thursday 3rd October 8pm,” they captioned the post, pointing towards the release of a new single.

The vintage-looking clip sees all five members of the group standing outside Liverpool’s Parr Street Studios, where they recorded their new material. It appears that details of their forthcoming full-length could also be imminent.

After signalling the record with lead track ‘Your Girlfriend‘ in June, frontman Tom Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan spoke to NME about what to expect from the project. Citing influences such as Talking Heads and Primal scream, the group revealed that the album will have “more of a groove” than previous efforts.

“I don’t want to sound like a prick but it sounds more mature, d’you know what I mean? It sounds like a third album,” Donovan told NME. “Like we found a sound that we were really into and went with that vibe.”

Blossoms recently performed at Goose Island Presents Hop Party and brewed their own beer, SK-Brew, for the event. The show followed their main stage appearances at this summer’s Reading & Leeds festivals.

During their set in Reading, Blossoms covered David Bowie‘s ‘Let’s Dance’. Their rendition of the ’80s classic was first performed at their Stockport County FC stadium show in June.