Blossoms have lent their support to a crowdfund campaign in aid of Manchester nightclub and venue 42’s, raffling off a number of ultra-rare items.

Among the prizes up for grabs are frontman Tom Ogden’s original, handwritten lyrics to their 2018 track ‘I Can’t Stand It’, and the full outfit worn by the singer in the video for 2016’s ‘Honey Sweet’.

In a video publicising the venue’s fundraising efforts, Ogden and drummer Joe Donovan described 42’s as “the best club in town for us.”

We’ve donated some stuff for @42snightclub in Manchester to help out with their Crowdfunder! Tom’s original hand written lyrics to I Can’t Stand It, his outfit from the Honey Sweet music video + much more! Head over to their page to bid! https://t.co/INzD2m5HZg pic.twitter.com/tXZEEpWz8B — B L O S S O M S (@BlossomsBand) November 17, 2020

They also revealed that they’ll be donating a test pressing for ‘Cool Like You’ made even rarer by a spelling mistake on the label, and a signed Stockport County/Blossoms mash-up football kit created by Bands F.C.

42’s are currently hoping to raise £60,000 in order to help secure their future. Entry into the raffle for the Blossoms items costs £15, with all the money going towards their crowdfunder.

Text accompanying the venue’s campaign said: “In a bid to stave off possible closure, we tried opening as a pub. After a few weeks, numbers increased and we reached a break even point. No sooner had we done that, than the 10pm curfew was announced.

“One again our hopes were dashed. Our income plummeted and we started running up debts just to stay open. Then, it got even worse, and we were forced to close once more. We are now presented with the prospect of a slow, lingering death.”

“We have little financial assistance from the government beyond the furlough scheme which is reducing every month and have, so far, received no rent relief from our landlord.”