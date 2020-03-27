Blossoms to stream recent Stockport show for fans at home

Blossoms have announced they will stream their recent gig at the Stockport Plaza tomorrow, on what would have been the same day as their show at Manchester Arena – the band’s biggest ever concert.

The ‘Foolish Loving Spaces‘ band will stream last month’s show on YouTube this Saturday (March 28) at 8PM GMT, after the outbreak of coronavirus forced the group to postpone the majority of their shows until August 2020.

Blossoms said in a statement: “As Saturday is the day we were supposed to be playing Manchester Arena, we’ve decided to mark the occasion by inviting all our fans across the world to gather together with us on our YouTube channel and watch a live video premiere of one of the recent album launch shows filmed live at The Plaza Theatre in Stockport.

“The premiere takes place on Saturday night at 8pm (UK time) so get together with your

families, throw on your Blossoms t-shirts, gather around your computers, iPads, iPhones,

smart TVs and join us for a drink or two as we watch the full concert uninterrupted. And don’t forget to tweet and Instagram us photos of you all watching!”

The live-stream comes after frontman Tom Ogden admitted that it was disappointing to postpone the massive Manchester show.

“It hurts to not be able to do it,” Ogden told NME for this week’s Big Read.

“But collectively it’s such a bigger thing than playing gigs. It was a decision that had to be made. It’s a strange time, but postponing them and doing them at a later date will just make the gigs even better.”

The band scored their second number one album with third effort ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ back in February.