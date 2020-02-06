Blossoms have revealed that their frontman Tom Ogden has been writing music for Brandon Flowers.

The Stockport band, who released their latest album ‘Foolish Loving Spaces’ last week (January 31), were speaking to theBBC when they revealed Ogden’s recent songwriting venture.

They confirmed that Ogden has written a song, titled ‘God-Sized Problem’, with Flowers in mind. It’s not set in stone, however, that the track (which they’ve described as “a killer tune”) will end up on either the Killers‘ upcoming new album or an unannounced Flowers solo project.

Advertisement

“It’s one of the best songs we’ve ever done,” drummer Joe Donovan said. “And Tom wasn’t even going to show it to us!

“If that dry patch ever comes around, I’m just going to rob his phone and scroll through the voice memos and be like, ‘No that is a tune.'”

Blossoms will support The Killers on three dates of their summer stadium tour, with gigs in Falkirk, Norwich and Southampton all in their schedule.

The Killers are expected to release their next album ‘Imploding the Mirage’ in the spring.

Advertisement

Back in May 2018, Blossoms covered ‘The Man’ by The Killers during a visit to the BBC Radio One Live Lounge.

The band recently returned to the Live Lounge where they covered the Harry Styles song ‘Adore You’.