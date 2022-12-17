Blossoms’ Tom Ogden to open new bar in hometown of Stockport

Blossoms frontman Tom Ogden has confirmed plans to open a new bar in his hometown of Stockport.

Teaming up with his salon owner wife Katie, Ogden is set to turn a derelict building in Stockport’s Lower Hillgate area into the Bohemian Arts Club.

The venue will feature cocktail bars across the first and second floors, while the ground floor will house hair salon Bohemian.

Speaking to local paper The Manc, Ogden said: “We’ve been lucky enough to visit some incredible bars all over the world and it was always a dream of ours to open our own. When we found this charming little venue in our hometown of Stockport we knew we’d found a gem.”

“It’s been a long process renovating the venue but we’re getting there and in 2023 we’ll be opening the doors and look forward to welcoming everyone in for a drink or two,” he continued.

The bar doesn’t currently have a launch date beyond “early 2023” but fans can sign up to the Bohemian Arts Club website to stay up to date with their opening plans.

Blossoms have just finished up a massive tour of UK and Ireland in support of fourth studio album ‘Ribbon Around The Bomb’.

At their Brixton Academy show, the band were joined onstage by Spice Girls’ Mel C and Rick Astley while up in Manchester, Blossoms teamed up with The Courteeners’ Liam Fray for ‘Not Nineteen Forever’ and ‘Please Don’t’.

Blossoms have also confirmed details of two massive shows for next summer. The Stockport band will play Manchester’s Castlefield Bowl on July 6, 2023, and Leeds’ Millennium Square on July 8, 2023.

Support for the Manchester show comes from the recently reunited Inspiral Carpets, while Miles Kane will support the group in Leeds. Tickets are onsale now.