Blue announce career-spanning greatest hits tour for 2024

Blue have announced a career-spanning tour, which will take the boy band to venues across the UK throughout April and May of next year.

Dubbed the ‘Greatest Hits Tour’, Blue’s 2024 jaunt spans 13 dates and kicks off at Liverpool’s Philharmonic on April 16. From there, the pop four-piece will perform shows in London, Sheffield, Glasgow, Edinburgh and Gateshead, before wrapping up the April run at Nottingham’s Royal Concert Hall on April 30.

The following month, Blue will take to stages in Ipswich, Wolverhampton, Portsmouth and Plyouth, with the ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ concluding at Bridgewater Hall in Manchester on May 11. Scroll down for the full list of tour dates for Blue’s 2024 ‘Greatest Hits Tour’, and head here to find tickets.

The dates for Blue’s 2024 UK ‘Greatest Hits Tour’ are:



April:

16 – Liverpool, Philharmonic

19 – London, Palladium

22 – Sheffield, Oval Hall

24 – Glasgow, SEC Armadillo

25 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

26 – Gateshead, The Glasshouse

30 – Nottingham, Royal Concert Hall

May:

01 – Ipswich, Regent Theatre

03 – Wolverhampton, The Halls

05 – Portsmouth, Guildhall

07 – Truro, Hall for Cornwall

10 – Plymouth, Pavilions

11 – Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

All rise, we’ve got an announcement! 🎶 Tickets for our #GreatestHitsTour are going on sale soon – exclusive pre-sale starts Wednesday at 9.00am (BST) – sign up at https://t.co/NJdbW35Z6k 🎟️ Then, you can ‘Fly By’ to the general sale, starting at 9.00am (BST) on Friday! 🚀 pic.twitter.com/hjdYD5UpWe — BLUE (@officialblue) October 23, 2023

The run of shows is said to be a reunion tour celebrating Blue’s decades-long presence in the music industry. The setlist will encompass the full range of their discography, from their smash hit ‘All Rise’ – lifted from their namesake 2001 debut – to their more recent efforts on last year’s ‘Heart & Soul’.

Duncan James – who forms part of Blue alongside Antony Costa, Lee Ryan and Simon Webbe – spoke of the Greatest Hits Tour in a recent interview on Good Morning Britain. “I have some great news, that won’t leave you feeling Blue, because we are putting on a special tour,” James said.

The singer told fans to expect plenty of stories since “there’s been a lot happening in the last two decades.” Following the success of ‘I Rise’ and its successive albums ‘One Love’ and ‘Guilty’, Blue took a hiatus in late-2004.

They reunited to represent the UK at 2011’s Eurovision Song Contest, and subsequently released ‘Roulette’ and ‘Colours’ in 2013 and 2015, respectively.