Blue Ivy Carter just won her first Grammy award at nine years old

Blue Ivy Carter, the daughter of Beyoncé and Jay-Z, just won her first Grammy award at the age of nine.

The musical couple’s child is credited on her mother’s song ‘Brown Skin Girl’, which appeared on Beyoncé’s visual album ‘Black Is King’.

The track was nominated in the Best Music Video category at this year’s Grammys, alongside videos from Future, Anderson .Paak, Harry Styles and Woodkid.

Beyoncé was announced as the category’s winner as the Grammys 2021 premiere ceremony got underway this evening (March 14). The victory makes Blue Ivy one of the youngest Grammys winners in history.

When the nominations were first revealed in November, the child also became one of the youngest nominees at the awards show. However, her name was not on the original list of nominees, but was added to the Recording Academy’s website later.

It’s not the first time Blue Ivy Carter has been recognised for her role in the song and its video. She, along with Beyoncé, Saint JHN and WizKid, won the Soul Train Award for video of the year last month, and also took out the Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration award at the NCAAP Image Awards in February.

She also secured her first Billboard 100 hit at the age of seven, when ‘Brown Skin Girl’ debuted at Number 76 on the charts.

Meanwhile, Beyoncé is nominated for nine awards at the Grammys tonight – the most for any artist this year. She has been confirmed not to appear, however, with the show’s producer saying she had chosen not to perform, despite leading the nominations.

You can follow along with all of the winners from tonight’s Grammys Awards here.