Blue Ivy Carter secures her first Billboard 100 hit at the age of seven

Impressive.

Blue Ivy Carter has secured her first Billboard 100 hit at the age of seven, after ‘Brown Skin Girl’ charted on the Billboard 100.

As Billboard confirms, ‘Brown Skin Girl’ debuted on the chart at the No. 76 spot. The single, which featured a sample of the youngster’s voice, appeared on her mum Beyonce’s Lion King-inspired album, The Lion King: The Gift, and also features vocals from Saint Jhn and Wizkid.

The track, which can be listened to in full below, comes after she made her debut on Jay-Z’s 4:44 bonus track “Blue’s Freestyle/We Family” in 2017.

Last week, Beyoncé shared a new extended music video for the two songs she contributed to the film.

As well as ‘Brown Skin Girl’, the album also features the previously released single ‘Spirit’ and contributions for the likes of Kendrick Lamar, Jay-Z, Childish Gambino, Pharrell Williams, Tierra Whack, 070 Shake.

In a three-star review of The Gift, NME’s Dhruva Balram wrote: “‘Lion King: The Gift’ is a great example of Beyonce’s fantastic taste, and of her ability to oversee an album that doesn’t focus on her while also cementing the soundtrack as a worthy substitute to the original.

“Most importantly, it puts a spotlight on artists from the continent in which the movie takes place.”