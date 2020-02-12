Bluedot festival has announced that Björk, Groove Armada and Metronomy will headline this year’s event.

The festival, which is located at Cheshire’s iconic Jodrell Bank Observatory, will see Björk performing an exclusive commission alongside Manchester’s historic Halle Orchestra.

The event, which takes place between 23-26 July, will see Groove Armada headline on Friday night, whilst Metronomy will headline Saturday.

Björk will close the festival with her headline performance on Sunday 26. Tickets are available to buy from 10am on Friday 14 February here.

The full line up is listed below:

bluedot 2020 has landed. 🚀 RT + REPLY with your 3 cosmic explorers for your chance to win 4 x VIP Weekend tickets + Thursday entry. Winner revealed Sunday. Weekend tickets on general sale 10AM – Friday 14 February.https://t.co/o0oTlSXUTD pic.twitter.com/MuZjovlg9g — bluedot (@bluedotfestival) February 12, 2020

Other acts appearing at the festival this year include Spiritualized, Roisin Murphy, Squarepusher, Tangerine Dream, Ride, Daniel Avery, EOB (the new solo project of Radiohead’s Ed O’Brien), Pussy Riot and Chk Chk Chk.

Last year, New Order and Hot Chip joined Kraftwerk as the headliners of Bluedot festival.

In a roundup of the festival’s best moments, NME’s Dan Stubbs said: “This – New Order’s second time playing at Jodrell Bank, which surely no other bands can claim – was a near-perfect headline set featuring the best of the new, choice deep cuts, and a run of singles that was almost ridiculously good: ‘Bizarre Love Triangle’, ‘Plastic’, ‘The Perfect Kiss’, ‘True Faith’, ‘Blue Monday’ and ‘Temptation’.”

“Bluedot’s headliners all had a hint of the science nerd about them, with Hot Chip on the Friday and New Order on the Sunday, but none more so than Kraftwerk, who dress like cosplayers doing Tron at Comicon and perform before 3D visuals, requiring the audience to wear cardboard glasses which are handed out on set.”