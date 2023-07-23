Bluedot Festival cancel Sunday day tickets due to bad weather

Bluedot Festival have announced that they are cancelling day tickets for today’s (July 23) final day due to bad weather.

The music and science festival is being held at Cheshire’s Jodrell Bank this weekend, and has been affected by heavy rainfall.

In a statement posted to Twitter this morning, the festival revealed that while they will be able to proceed with the final day’s programming – headlined by Grace Jones and Young Fathers – they are unable to accommodate day ticket holders.

They wrote: “It is with a heavy heart that we inform you we are unable to accommodate Sunday day ticket holders to Bluedot Festival today, Sunday 23rd July. If you are a Sunday day ticketholder please do not travel to Bluedot today.”

The festival went on to say that weekend ticket holders already on site will be permitted to stay, adding: “We’ve had an unprecedented amount of rainfall over the past seven days that has seen the water level reach saturation point during the night, rendering our day ticket holder car park, pick-up and drop-off point and entrances impassable due to standing water.

“We have worked hard this weekend and throughout last night, laying over 1.5km of additional track mat and track way, 130 tonnes of sustainably sourced wood chip and bringing multiple trucks on site to pump out standing water.

“However, despite our continued work throughout the weekend it has reached the point where it is not possible to accommodate further audience vehicles on site.”

An important update regarding Sunday day ticketholders. pic.twitter.com/jH1USrmRG1 — bluedot (@bluedotfestival) July 23, 2023

Confirming that refunds will be available for Sunday day ticketholders, the festival added: “We have done everything within our power to accommodate people planning to come to Bluedot on Sunday. The Bluedot vision is borne of a love of sharing extraordinary moments of wonder, exploration and celebration with our strong community and we were proud to be welcoming you today to something we hold very dear to our hearts.

“We are very sad we can not share this with people who were due to arrive today. Thank you for your understanding.”

Bluedot 2023 has so far welcomed headliners Pavement, Roisin Murphy and Leftfield alongside a stacked supporting bill.

Django Django, CMAT, Lava La Rue, Big Joanie, Annie Mac and many more are also on the bill.