Blue’s Lee Ryan found guilty of racially aggravated assault on British Airways cabin crew member

Blue member Lee Ryan has been found guilty of racially aggravated assault on a female cabin crew member on a British Airways flight.

The incident happened during a flight from Glasgow to London in July last year.

Ealing Magistrates’ Court heard the singer was “slurring his words and staggering around” after drinking a whole bottle of port before the flight, reports Sky News.

After boarding the flight, Ryan was refused alcohol and told to sit down, the court heard. He then allegedly told a female cabin crew member “I want your chocolate children” and called her a “chocolate cookie”, before grabbing her wrist.

Giving evidence, the the cabin crew member alleged that Ryan “was making comments about my complexion – ‘You’re my chocolate darling, my chocolate cookie, and I’m going to have your chocolate children.'”

The singer told the court his actions were merely “playful” and denied use of the word ‘chocolate’ was racist.