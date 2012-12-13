Blur to headline Sziget festival next summer

Britpop icons continue to add dates to their European tour schedule

Blur have announced plans to headline the Sziget festival in Hungary next year.

The Britpop icons, who reformed this year for a string of intimate UK live dates culminating in a massive show in Hyde Park to celebrate the closing of the London 2012 Olympic Games, will appear at the bash, which takes place from August 5-12, 2013. It will be their first appearance at the festival.

It is not yet clear whether the band will be playing any more new material for future live dates. Blur penned two new tracks – ‘Under The Westway’ and ‘The Puritan’ – for the Hyde Park shows, and the band have hinted that more could follow, with producer William Orbit telling NME earlier this year that the band had been in the studio working on new material with him.

For more information head to Sziget.hu.

The group also have a number of European tourdates booked including shows at Primavera in Spain and Rock Werchter in Belgium. Meanwhile, guitarist Graham Coxon recently stated that there will not be another Blur album in the near future.