Blur announce 2023 Wembley Stadium reunion gig

Blur have announced details of a one-off UK reunion gig at London’s Wembley Stadium for summer 2023. Check out ticket details below.

The Britpop icons will playing their only UK show of 2023 at the iconic venue on Saturday, July 8. The band will be supported by Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap. This marks the band’s first headline show since 2015, when they released their long-awaited and critically-acclaimed comeback album ‘The Magic Whip‘. Details of other world tour dates are currently unknown.

Tickets will go on general sale from 10am on Friday November 18 and will be available here.

Looking ahead to delivering a greatest hits set, frontman Damon Albarn said: “We really love playing these songs and thought it’s about time we did it again.”

Guitarist Graham Coxon agreed: “I’m really looking forward to playing with my Blur brothers again and revisiting all those great songs. Blur live shows are always amazing for me: a nice guitar and an amp turned right up and loads of smiling faces.”

Bassist Alex James, meanwhile, said: “There’s always something really special when the four of us get in a room. It’s nice to think that on July 8 that room will be Wembley Stadium.”

Drummer Dave Rowntree added: “After the chaos of the last few years, it’s great to get back out to play some songs together on a summer’s day in London. Hope to see you there.”

After going on hiatus following the world tour for 2003’s ‘Think Tank‘, then band first reunited in 2009 for a lengthy tour and Glastonbury headline performance.

This comes after Albarn previously claimed to NME that the band had been in talks and “had an idea” of how to make their comeback, before Rowntree teased that live activity would be on the cards if all members were “up for it” and Coxon appeared to downplay the chances of a reunion.

Coxon, who recently released his autobiography Verse, Chorus, Monster!, is also set to release the debut album with THE WAEVE, his side-project with former Pipettes member-turned-Mark Ronson collaborator and singer-songwriter Rose Elinor Dougall.

After releasing acclaimed solo album ‘The Nearer The Fountain, More Pure The Stream Flows‘ in 2021, Albarn will release new album ‘Cracker Island’ with Gorillaz in February.

Rowntree, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his debut solo album ‘Radio Songs‘.