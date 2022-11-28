Blur add Italy gig to 2023 reunion tour plans

Blur have announced a performance at Italy’s Lucca Summer Festival as part of their 2023 reunion plans – find the details below.

The Britpop icons earlier this month announced details for a massive one-off reunion gig at London’s Wembley Stadium in summer 2023, later announcing a second date due to “phenomenal demand”.

This was followed by news of an additional French festival date and a show a Dublin’s Malahide Castle. Tickets are on sale now here.

Now the band have added another European festival to the ever-growing reunion tour, and will perform at Lucca Summer Festival in Tuscany on July 22, 2023. Virgin Radio pre-sale starts 11am CET this Wednesday, November 30, while the general sale starts 11am CET on Friday, December 2 from here.

Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap are set to support the band on July 8 date. It’s not yet known if all three acts will support them the following night.

Earlier this month, frontman Damon Albarn spoke about living up to fans’ expectations of the highly-anticipated gigs.

“It’s just, can we play them with the integrity that they deserve because it’s kind of like time travel, isn’t it?” he told Apple Music 1 host Matt Wilkinson of the band’s greatest hits. “And people don’t really want to see you mess about with that stuff. It’s like, no, hey, we’re going to a whole concert, but there’s like reimaginings of all our songs. No, no one’s interested in that.”

Drummer Dave Rowntree, meanwhile, described the comeback gig as a “bucket list” dream.

“Turns out it’s incredibly difficult to arrange something like this, you know, the technical resources, the staff, the places to play. All of these things are in very, very short supply,” he told Sky News.