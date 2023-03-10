Blur add The Selecter to line-up for second Wembley Stadium gig with Paul Weller

Blur have added The Selecter to the line-up of support acts for their second show at Wembley Stadium this summer.

The Britpop icons are due to play two huge concerts at the London venue on July 8 and 9 as part of their 2023 live reunion. At the first gig, Damon Albarn and co. will be joined by special guests Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap.

Last month, it was confirmed that Paul Weller would open for Blur at Wembley the following evening. Now, two-tone ska outfit The Selector have been added to the bill.

Sharing the news on Instagram, the band wrote: “From the 2 Tone ska revival to the present day, The Selecter has been a driving force in British music for over four decades.

“Their infectious mix of ska, punk, and new wave influences and politically charged lyrics have inspired countless musicians. The Selecter has continued to tour and release new music, most recently with their phenomenal album, ‘Daylight’.”

You can see the announcement post below.

This year’s reunion concerts will mark the group’s first headline performances since 2015 when they toured in support of their eighth and most recent album, ‘The Magic Whip’.

Additionally, Blur are scheduled to play an outdoor gig at Malahide Castle in Dublin as well as sets at Primavera Sound, Roskilde, Lucca Summer Festival, Flow Festival and Japan’s Summer Sonic.

During an interview last November, drummer Dave Rowntree said Blur’s Wembley dates were a “bucket list” dream: “We’re a band that’s done almost everything it’s possible to do… what an iconic place [Wembley Stadium is], what an iconic venue. It’s just incredibly exciting.

“It’s one of these iconic places that are secretly up on your bucket list, even though you pretend they’re not. I sincerely hope we are a band that can fill a stadium like that. I don’t want there to be four people and a dog.”