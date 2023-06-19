Blur added to the MEO KALORAMA 2023 line-up

MEO Kalorama has announced that Blur will headline the first night of the three-day festival in Portugal.

Blur will take to the Main Stage on August 31 alongside fellow acts such as The Prodigy, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, M83, Metronomy and more. This slot will mark the end of the band’s 2023 European tour.

The Hives and Lil Silva were previously added to the line-up, alongside Arcade Fire, Florence + The Machine, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Aphex Twin, Foals, and many others who will perform at Parque da Bela Vista, Lisbon this summer.

#MEOKalorama will host the last concert of Blur's European tour on the 31st of August in which they will play live their first original album in 8 years 👉 "The Ballad of Darren" will be released on July 21 🌞 Tickets on sale!#MEOKalorama2023 #Blur #MusicFestival #Lisbon pic.twitter.com/Lca6RdYoff — MEO KALORAMA (@meokalorama) June 19, 2023

Highlights of the festival include José Gonzales playing his debut album ‘Veneer’ in full as a celebration of its 20th anniversary, along with the long-awaited return of Siouxie Sioux.

Set to take on the PANORAMA stage are Chima Isaaro and Saint Caboclo. The stage will also host Ben UFO, Budino, Call Super B2B Anz, Phoebe, John Talabot, Gazzi, Dinamarca, Moxie, Peach, Nicolas Lutz, Tijana T, and Violet.

The festival’s full line-up consists of 40 per cent female artists, including solo artists or those in bands. The LGBTQI community is also represented as well as 16 national artists, including 4 local artists, from the Chelas é o Sítio collective.

Daily tickets for MEO Kalorama are available for €65. General three-day passes are priced at €160. Visit here for tickets.

Last year’s installment of MEO Kalorama saw headline performances from The Chemical Brothers, Arctic Monkeys and Nick Cave. NME described Cave’s set as “soul-bearing” and one that proved him to be “a master storyteller, one that is capable of conjuring a visceral audience response”.

Other artists to feature on the 2022 line-up included Disclosure, Jessie Ware, Kraftwerk, Bonobo and Blossoms.