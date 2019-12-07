Blur‘s Alex James says he can’t bring himself to vote for Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming general election – and he’s received a lot of backlash on social media for his opinion.

Taking to Twitter after last night’s (Decemeber 6) BBC UK general election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, the Brit pop bassist and cheesemaker shared the name of the candidate he won’t be voting for at next week’s polls.

“I just cannot bring myself to vote for Jeremy Corbyn,” he tweeted, adding the hashtags #CantBeCorbyn and #BBCDebate.

I just cannot bring myself to vote for Jeremy Corbyn #CantBeCorbyn #BBCDebate — Alex James (@alexjameshq) December 6, 2019

Facing backlash for his opinion, thousands reacted to James’ tweet with one person even pointing out that his bandmate, drummer Dave Rowntree, is a Labour councillor, according to a screenshot they posted.

“Everyone who is upset about Alex James take comfort in the fact that Blur drummer Dave Rowntree is an actual Labour councillor,” the tweet read.

Everyone who is upset about Alex James take comfort in the fact that Blur drummer Dave Rowntree is an actual Labour councillor pic.twitter.com/aJ1VfJMl2D — Guy Healy (@Guyhoneymoon) December 7, 2019

The drummer posted his support for Labour this morning (December 7), writing: “Christmas Canvassing. Gotta love it! ⁦@UKLabour”

One reply to James’ tweet read: “Well, you’re not voting in Islington north are you? Honestly, find some perspective. Vote for the best places candidate to unseat/deny the Tory candidate.”

Well, you're not voting in Islington North, are you? Honestly, find some perspective. Vote for the best placed candidate to unseat/deny the Tory candidate. — The Long Night 🎄🎁❄⛄ #FBPE #GTTO #ABTV 🇪🇺🔶️🕷 (@CentreleftMcGee) December 6, 2019

“He’s got morning glory and life’s a different story, Alex James is a fucking Tory,” one user wrote. Another said: “Oh no the rich blur cheese guy won’t vote for Corbyn. It’s not I’m a celebrity pal. Labour is the only option to bring the country together.”

He's got morning glory and life's a different story, Alex James is a fucking Tory https://t.co/VOMaajHJZs — 𝔸𝕘𝕘𝕚𝕖 (@vinylfrog) December 7, 2019

Oh no the rich blur cheese guy won’t vote for Corbyn. It’s not I’m a celebrity pal. Labour is the only option to bring the country together. — Aaron Bastani (@AaronBastani) December 6, 2019

See more responses to James’ tweet below:

Chessemonger & country squire Alex James has decided that he cannot vote Labour. Sources close to James say the shock announcement that the over entitled multi-millionaire wasn't supporting Labour came after a conflab with his accountants. This cant be confirmed at time of tweet. https://t.co/LgXP7Ns5wJ — Steve W (@StevenW69808657) December 7, 2019

alex james: im a tory graham coxon: pic.twitter.com/dduWdzewP3 — sad piss man🌹 (@sociabiIity) December 7, 2019

Waking up to see Alex James being called everything between the classic ‘Cheese Nonce’ up to ‘Cotswold Farmer Nonce’ has made my morning. Good morning everyone, apart from Tories and their voters — Hilly (@elcampesino_2) December 7, 2019

Jumping on tonight's Blur / Alex James chatter to remind everyone: Jarvis Cocker is out there being the climate change and anti-brexit activist we all need in our lives pic.twitter.com/uN8QXzp26B — Sam (Don't Vote Tory) (@Sam_Mack1) December 6, 2019

I see Alex James, the cheese making bass player from Blur says he can’t vote for Corbyn. Tax affairs in order are they Alex? Thought not. — Seer #votelabour2019 🇵🇸 🇻🇪🇾🇪🇳🇮 🇨🇺 🔥🔥 (@mitchmusic) December 7, 2019

telling my kids this was Alex James pic.twitter.com/skeWdt2BiO — vote labour end this hell (@burnyourbones) December 6, 2019

its so funny to me that alex james is a tory when damon graham and dave are the least tory men in the world — josh (@grahmcoxons) December 6, 2019

Alex James? I dont know him… pic.twitter.com/CunDaf3Ukx — Bailey Griffin (@Popscene_Alrite) December 7, 2019

alex james and noel gallagher both having shit politics is just more proof that pulp are the best britpop band — jake (@jk_adms) December 6, 2019

How fucking short sighted of tweed-wearing cheesemaker Alex James to be a Tory.

If Tories "Get Brexit done" their way then WTO tariffs on dairy will effectively stop him exporting it as the WTO tariff on cheese is 40%-50%. That'd be higher than his profit margin. The stupid twat. — Phlegm Clandango (@Cain_Unable) December 7, 2019

The general election takes place on December 12 and is set to be one of the most significant to date. In the most obvious terms, it will determine which way the Brexit pendulum finally swings, but there’s much more at stake, including the future of the NHS, affordable housing, taxation, immigration and the environment.

Meanwhile, an open letter written in support of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has collected over 30 signatories from a wide range of high-profile public figures, including musicians Roger Waters, Brian Eno, Thurston Moore, Kate Tempest, Robert Del Naja and Lowkey.

The support follows the release of a letter from other celebrity names who oppose Corbyn’s position as leader of the party, denouncing what what they feared to be “the prospect of a prime minister steeped in association with antisemitism.”