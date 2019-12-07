Trending:

Twitter reacts to Blur’s Alex James saying he can’t bring himself to vote for Jeremy Corbyn in UK general election

"He's got morning glory and life's a different story, Alex James is a fucking Tory"

Will Lavin
Blur
Alex James isn't a fan of Jeremy Corbyn. CREDIT: Getty Images

Blur‘s Alex James says he can’t bring himself to vote for Jeremy Corbyn in the upcoming general election – and he’s received a lot of backlash on social media for his opinion.

Taking to Twitter after last night’s (Decemeber 6) BBC UK general election debate between Boris Johnson and Jeremy Corbyn, the Brit pop bassist and cheesemaker shared the name of the candidate he won’t be voting for at next week’s polls.

I just cannot bring myself to vote for Jeremy Corbyn,” he tweeted, adding the hashtags #CantBeCorbyn and #BBCDebate.

Facing backlash for his opinion, thousands reacted to James’ tweet with one person even pointing out that his bandmate, drummer Dave Rowntree, is a Labour councillor, according to a screenshot they posted.

“Everyone who is upset about Alex James take comfort in the fact that Blur drummer Dave Rowntree is an actual Labour councillor,” the tweet read.

The drummer posted his support for Labour this morning (December 7), writing: “Christmas Canvassing. Gotta love it! ⁦@UKLabour”

One reply to James’ tweet read: “Well, you’re not voting in Islington north are you? Honestly, find some perspective. Vote for the best places candidate to unseat/deny the Tory candidate.”

“He’s got morning glory and life’s a different story, Alex James is a fucking Tory,” one user wrote. Another said: “Oh no the rich blur cheese guy won’t vote for Corbyn. It’s not I’m a celebrity pal. Labour is the only option to bring the country together.”

See more responses to James’ tweet below:

The general election takes place on December 12 and is set to be one of the most significant to date. In the most obvious terms, it will determine which way the Brexit pendulum finally swings, but there’s much more at stake, including the future of the NHS, affordable housing, taxation, immigration and the environment.

Meanwhile, an open letter written in support of Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn has collected over 30 signatories from a wide range of high-profile public figures, including musicians Roger Waters, Brian EnoThurston Moore, Kate Tempest, Robert Del Naja and Lowkey.

The support follows the release of a letter from other celebrity names who oppose Corbyn’s position as leader of the party, denouncing what what they feared to be “the prospect of a prime minister steeped in association with antisemitism.”

