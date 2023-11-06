Blur and Boygenius lead BBC Radio 6 Music’s inaugural Artists Of The Year

BBC Radio 6 Music has launched a new Artists Of The Year list, with the likes of Blur and Boygenius among the artists making its inaugural edition.

The non-hierarchical list celebrates artists the channel has made a particular effort to champion in the last few months, including newcomers as well as more established artists.

Appearing alongside Blur and Boygenius are big names including Christine & The Queens and Young Fathers, while rising stars Nia Archives and The Last Dinner Party have also made the list, which is rounded out by Gabriels, Loraine James, Say She She and Anthony Szmierik.

Advertisement

The list was revealed by presenter Lauren Laverne on the Breakfast Show today (November 6). “The line-up for the inaugural 6 Music Artists of the Year is just bursting with music talent, innovation and inspiration,” she later said in a press release. “Huge congratulations to the acts who have all had an incredible 2023. I’m looking forward to following all your sonic journeys in 2024 and beyond!”

Camilla Pia, Assistant Commissioner, BBC Radio 6 Music, added: “Artists are at the heart of what we do at 6 Music – from those just starting out in their career to the icons who we’ve known and loved for many years. So, we’ve created Artists of the Year to celebrate that – and to shine a light on those who have had great successes over the past 12 months and reflect on the moments that we’ve shared with this incredibly broad and exciting range of acts. Congratulations to everyone on the list, we’re so proud and honoured to have played a part in your stories.”

In response to their inclusion on the list, The Last Dinner Party said: “We are so excited to be one of BBC Radio 6 Music’s Artists of the Year 2023, thank you. Growing up and living in England, you see the BBC everywhere so it feels absolutely massive to have the support of 6 Music. We are really grateful.”

Jacob Lusk of Gabriels added: “This has been a year of blissful surprises, and this honour is another. Thank you to everyone who’s been rocking with us. We wouldn’t be here without you. May the fellas and I be a gentle reminder that there’s plenty of hope for you, and plenty of space too.”

In other 6 Music news, long-serving presenter Steve Lamacq recently stepped down from his from his daily broadcasts to host a new weekly show.

Advertisement

From January 2024, he will present Steve Lamacq’s Teatime Session, on Mondays from 4pm-7pm, while Huw Stephens will be taking the weekday slot from Tuesday to Friday.