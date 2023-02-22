Blur announce Paul Weller and more as support for second Wembley show

Blur have announced the support acts for their second show at Wembley Stadium this summer.

The Britpop icons are due to play two huge concerts at the London venue on July 8 and 9 as part of their 2023 live reunion. At the first gig, Damon Albarn and co. will be joined by special guests Slowthai, Self Esteem and Jockstrap.

Today (February 22), it’s been confirmed that Paul Weller will open for Blur at Wembley the following evening. Two-tone ska outfit The Selector are also set to perform at that show following a DJ set from six-time world snooker champion Steve Davis.

You can see the announcement posts below, and find any remaining tickets for Blur’s upcoming London dates here.

This year’s reunion concerts will mark the group’s first headline performances since 2015 when they toured in support of their eighth and most recent album, ‘The Magic Whip’.

Wembley Stadium supports just announced! Very special guest @paulwellerHQ, @SteveSnooker and @theselecter will be joining blur for their second night at Wembley on 9th July. Don’t miss it! Tickets on sale now – https://t.co/cHu44LjTxD pic.twitter.com/3paH9d9XZa — blur (@blurofficial) February 22, 2023

Last time I played at Wembley was in goal for Coventry but things have just gone to another level 🤯 https://t.co/cPkgRcdL60 — Steve Davis (@SteveSnooker) February 22, 2023

During an interview last November, drummer Dave Rowntree said Blur’s Wembley dates were a “bucket list” dream: “We’re a band that’s done almost everything it’s possible to do… what an iconic place [Wembley Stadium is], what an iconic venue. It’s just incredibly exciting.

“It’s one of these iconic places that are secretly up on your bucket list, even though you pretend they’re not. I sincerely hope we are a band that can fill a stadium like that. I don’t want there to be four people and a dog.”

Additionally, Blur are scheduled to play an outdoor gig at Malahide Castle in Dublin as well as sets at Primavera Sound, Roskilde, Lucca Summer Festival, Flow Festival and Japan’s Summer Sonic.

