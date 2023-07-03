Blur cancel French festival date ahead of Wembley Stadium shows due to injury

Blur have cancelled their upcoming headline slot at a French festival due to an injury. The news comes just days ahead of their upcoming shows at London’s Wembley Stadium.

The returning Britpop veterans were set to play the set at Festival Beauregard this Thursday (July 6) – but according to an update from the festival’s official Twitter page, the band will no longer be performing drummer Dave Rowntree has suffered a knee injury.

“The bad news has just fallen: Blur will not be able to perform their concert in Beauregard,” the update began (translated from French). “Dave Rowntree, the drummer, was injured this weekend and must rest for future shows.”

It also added that festival-goers can apply for a refund for the show. At time of writing, the band have not yet spoken out about the cancelled date, nor offered any further details on Rowntree’s injury.

Festival organisers have also announced that, following Blur’s withdrawal from the live slot, Brighton rock duo Royal Blood will be taking their place, and set to perform as the new Thursday headline act.

The announcement comes just days before Damon Albarn and co. are set to play their long-awaited headline shows at London’s Wembley Stadium this weekend (July 8-9).

It is not yet clear how the injury will affect the upcoming shows — and no details have been shared on whether the performance will continue as scheduled, a replacement will be taking Rowntree’s place for the shows or if the date will be postponed.

Check out all the support acts and stage times for the two Wembley shows here.

Last week Blur released ‘St. Charles Square’, the second single from their forthcoming album ‘The Ballad Of Darren’. Although only officially released on Thursday (June 29), the members have opened their previous line of live performances with the track — including warm-up show at Colchester Arts Centre in Essex on May 19, follow-up show in Eastbourne and an appearance at Barcelona’s Primavera Sound Festival.

Last month (May 19), all four members opened up about the recording process of their upcoming album during a press conference at Colchester Castle.

“There were moments of utter joy,” said bassist Alex James. “The fact that we all go off and go down our rabbit holes and come back up again and when we do get back together, we’ve all learnt something… There’s always been something very special about when we play together. It’s there right from the get go. I feel fulfilled and blessed.”

‘The Ballad Of Darren’ is out July 21 via Parlophone. Pre-order the album here.