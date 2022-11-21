Blur expand 2023 reunion tour with huge Dublin gig

Blur have added a Dublin gig to their ever-growing 2023 reunion tour – see full details below and buy tickets here.

Earlier this month, the Britpop heroes confirmed they were to return next year for a huge Wembley Stadium gig on July 8, going on to add an additional show at the venue the following day.

With a French festival date also added to the run, the band have now confirmed they will return to Ireland on June 24 next year to play Dublin’s Malahide Castle.

Tickets will go on sale at 9am GMT on Friday, November 25 here.

See a trailer for the new gig below.

Blur play Malahide Castle, Dublin on 24 June 2023 🏰 Tickets on sale 9am (GMT) Friday 25 November https://t.co/8ariV3Am9s pic.twitter.com/BQeG6pE2fl — blur (@blurofficial) November 21, 2022

Following the announcement of Blur’s reunion, the band’s drummer Dave Rowntree described the comeback as a “bucket list” dream.

“We’re a band that’s done almost everything it’s possible to do… what an iconic place, what an iconic venue. It’s just incredibly exciting,” he said.

“[Wembley is] one of these iconic places that are secretly up on your bucket list, even though you pretend they’re not. I sincerely hope we are a band that can fill a stadium like that. I don’t want there to be four people and a dog.”

Bassist Alex James, meanwhile, has teased on the possibility of new music from the band. Blur’s eighth and latest studio album, ‘The Magic Whip’, came out in 2015.

Other gigs may follow the four currently announced, with Colchester Council’s culture boss calling on Blur to stage a warm-up gig in the city ahead of their huge Wembley reunion shows.

As the Daily Gazette reports, frontman Damon Albarn grew up in Colchester and met guitarist Graham Coxon when they were both studying at The Stanway School (known then as Stanway Comprehensive).