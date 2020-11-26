Blur release limited edition split vinyl of ‘The Great Escape’ to mark 25th anniversary

Blur have announced that they will release a limited edition split vinyl of ‘The Great Escape’ to mark the 25th anniversary of the seminal album.

The band’s fourth record arrived in September 1995 to widespread acclaim, featuring tracks such as ‘The Universal’, ‘Charmless Man’ and ‘Country House’.

Announcing the new vinyl release on Twitter today (November 26), the band shared a video of the coloured blue and white vinyl alongside the classic back cover – which sees the band posing as suited city workers.

To celebrate it's 25th anniversary, @parlophone are releasing a limited edition split vinyl version of The Great Escape, only available from the blur store: https://t.co/nWV6oPkwu7 pic.twitter.com/DuqETfFJqL — blur (@blurofficial) November 26, 2020

The reissue comes after Damon Albarn revealed that he’s up for playing more Blur shows in the future.

The Britpop icons last hit the road in support of 2015’s ‘The Magic Whip’, with their final show coming at Abu Dhabi’s Grand Prix in November 2015.

It was followed by a brief reunion last year at Damon Albarn’s Africa Express show in East London, which saw them performing ‘Clover Over Dover’ for the first time, alongside ‘Song 2’ and ‘Tender’.

While further gigs are yet to materialise, Albarn told MusicWeek that he’s up for the prospect of reuniting with his bandmates once more.

When asked if Blur have played their final show, he replied: “I really hope not. I love doing those gigs, they’re great, but it’s not something I need to do. I only do it because there’s a joy in doing it. It’s an absolute treat. I can’t wait to sing Parklife again.”

Albarn is currently occupied with Gorillaz, after the cartoon band released their latest album, ‘Song Machine: Season One – Strange Timez‘, last month.

In a four-star review, NME wrote: “‘Strange Timez’ is yet another worthwhile endeavour, the band keen not just to match the skill and pace of modern pop outlets, but to outlast the competitors. Whether your consumption method was more traditional, or you’re perhaps tempted to binge every episode in this album format, there’s joy aplenty here.